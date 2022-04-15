New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora was involved in a car accident earlier this month. The actress was returning from an event in Pune on early Saturday evening when the accident took place. As per reports, the actress sustained head injuries. Although Malaika opened up about the accident last week, it is only now that she shared a picture of herself.

Malaika took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself where she can be seen wearing a black top and posing for a selfie. To style the top, Malaika wore a denim cap, hiding her injury underneath it. For the caption, the actress dropped a 'Healing' sticker on the picture.

Take a look at the picture shared by Malaika:

Last week Malaika opened up about the car accident and expressed her gratitude to all the people who helped her during the time of crisis. The actress took to Instagram and dropped a long note and informed her fans that now she is doing fine and is on her road to recovery.

Sharing the post, Malaika wrote, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff."

"My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally, of course, the love that came in from my friends, family, my team, and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most," the actress added.

"A big heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it," Malaika concluded.

Take a look at Malaika's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

The actress was admitted to Apollo Hospital and according to the statement issued by the hospital, Malaika had no major injury, and her CT scan results were all clean.

“Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow," the statement read.

While talking about Malaika's work front, the actress appeared on several reality shows, including India's Best Dancer and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen