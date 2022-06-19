New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora never fails to impress her fans with her beauty and charm. She is also a fitness inspiration for her fans and keeps sharing some stunning pictures on social media. The actress leaves her fans lovestruck with her beautiful photos and also hops on to some social media trends. Now, Malaika has shared a throwback picture and fans are going gaga over it.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Swim??!!!".

Malaika looks stunning in an animal print swimsuit. Farah Khan commented and asked, "Where uu??".

Earlier, she shared gorgeous pictures from her vacation. She shared a collage in which she can be seen enjoying in the ocean and scuba diving.

Malaika was in Turkey before and shared some fun pictures and videos on social media. Sharing the video, she wrote, "It’s a red hot weekend #cappadocia #turkey Oh mustafaayorgun". She looked gorgeous in a red outfit and paired it with a hat.

A while back, Malaika shared a picture in which she can be seen scuba diving. She wrote, "From ocean blues to Monday blues...either way...it looks good on me :)"

Malaika was last seen as a judge in the reality show India's Best Dancer. She made her debut in Bollywood with the superhit song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se and impressed everyone with her amazing dance performance. Later, she was seen in many movies in cameo roles like Hayy Babby, Houseful, Kaal, Om Shanti Om Welcome, Happy New Year and many more. She also appeared in a hit dance number in the movie Dabbang, which was also a chartbuster song.

She has also appeared in the television reality shows frequently as a judge including Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, India's Next Top Model, India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and many more.

