New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora Khan rule millions of hearts. The Chhaiyya Chhaiyya’ fame is an active social media user and often shares tids and bids of her life. Recently, Malaika Arora has given a glimpse of her reunion with her son Arhaan Khan in New York, US. The actress posted some adorable pictures with her son and gave a glimpse of her day with Arhaan Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared stories on her handle, which showed the mother-son duo taking a walk through the streets. Both of them also visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In one of the pictures, Malaika took the picture of Arhaan from the backside and wrote, “Reunited” and dropped a heart emoji.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Malaika here:

Malaika reunited with Arhaan after a month. Earlier, Arhaan returned to India during his winter break in December in order to spend quality with his family and friends. For the unversed, Arhaan is the son of Malaika and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. After a month Arhaan jetted off to the US. Both Malaika and her ex-husband Arbaaz were spotted at the airport to drop their son and bid him goodbye.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan tied the knot on Deceber 12, 1998. However, in 2017, the couple decided to part ways.

Recently during an interview with Pinkvilla, Malika opened up about how it is important for her to be a single working mother rather than just being a single mother.

“When I took that decision or that step to be a single mother, I didn’t (pause). At that point, you always feel that the whole world is crashing on your head and how you gonna manage I think that’s a very normal human reaction. But having said that I also knew that it is something I have to take on. I have to be responsible. I have a son, he is growing up, he needs me more than ever. I have to be that right example. I have to be able to steer him in the right direction and at the same time let him make his own mistakes. Yes, I did feel scared, vulnerable, frightened, all of those emotions. But I also felt that I had to take one day at a time. I couldn’t take giant leaps because that is just not possible. I had to see what every day would unfold for me. At that point, the only thinking about I need to be, not if I am a single mother but I need to be a working single mother. For me, that was more important,” Malaika was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen