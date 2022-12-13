Malaika Arora Reacts To Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan's Rumoured Break-Up With Giorgia Andriani, Says 'I feel...'

Malaika Arora, who appears on the new reality programme, Moving In With Malaika, recently discussed her relationship with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on the show.

Karan Johar, who appeared in one of the episodes, questioned Malaika about her association with Arbaaz. "What's your relationship with Arbaaz Khan now? We haven't chatted about that in a while," he asked. To this, Malaika responded, saying, "I think it's lovely now. I think we are way better now."

The filmmaker further asked Malaika about the much-talked-about separation between Arbaaz and his model girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.

"Did you feel the need to reach out when he had a breakup recently? It was written about, I don't know, I'm not sure." KJo said, without taking names, to which Malaika replied saying, "I don't know, I will be very honest. I'm not even that kind of person who asks Arhaan (Malaika and Arbaaz's son) what's going on? I don't do that."

She further added, "I just feel I don't like to cross a certain path. I don't like to do that. I feel like I'm crossing that line. I know a lot of divorced couples where they get information out of their kids, I'm not one of them. I tend to stay away from that."

For the unversed, Malaika and Arbaaz were married for nearly two decades and share a 20-year-old son, Arhaan. They separated in 2017.

In in one of the previous episodes, Malaika had opened up about her current equation with former husband Arbaaz. Speaking with choreographer Farah Khan about the time when she proposed to Arbaaz, the actress revealed that her initial reason for doing so was because she wanted to move out of her house.

"I am the one who proposed to Arbaaz. Nobody knows. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, 'I want to get married. Are you ready?' Very sweetly he (Arbaaz) actually turned around and told me, 'You pick the day and the place'," she said.

She also recounted an incident when she was going through a difficult period and how Arbaaz selflessly supported her. After meeting with an accident, she underwent a surgery and the moment she came out of the operation theatre on a wheelchair, the first person she saw standing outside was him.

She also opened up about marriage on the show and said, "I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. And I think actually today we are better people."

She continued to say that before the release of Dabangg, they were in a good place, but afterwards they became argumentative and started to drift away from one another. Even Farah agreed with her that they had begun to move apart after Dabangg.

Moving In With Malaika, produced by Banijay Asia, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.