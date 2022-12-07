Malaika Arora Reacts To Being Called ‘Cougar’ For Dating Arjun Kapoor: ‘I Face A Lot Of This On A Daily Basis’

Malaika Arora is currency grabbing eyeballs with her new reality show, ‘Moving in with Malaika’. The show’s recent episode saw Malaika Arora open up about her current relationship with Arjun Kapoor and how she was criticized for dating a younger man.

Speaking to Farah Khan on the first episode of ‘Moving in with Malaika’, Malaika Arora spoke about dealing with trolls and criticism of her love life on a daily basis. “I face it a lot on a daily basis- this whole thing about older women,” the actor said to Farah Khan, who too fell in love with a younger man.

“When a man dates a woman 20, even 30 years younger, it is applauded. He is made to feel like the king of the world, he is here to rule, whereas we are cougars, opportunists, cradle-snatchers, mother-son,” said Malaika Arora, adding “this is there every single day and let me tell you, I have also got (to hear this) from my own near and dear ones. When your near and dear ones have a take and they say things that is what hurts the most.”

Malaika Arora added that now she can sit down and say everything has been worth it. “But today, I can sit down and say that every single decision I have made in my life has been completely worth it,” the actor said on her show.

Malaika Arora has been dating Arjun Kapoor for a few years now. With an age gap of over 12 years, the duo are often subjected to trolling on social media.

Farah Khan went on to quiz Malaika Arora about her plans of getting married again in the future. To this, the actor said, “I don’t know what the future holds for me. These are things, which, of course, you discuss with your partner.”

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The duo parted ways after 19 years of marriage. Arbaaz and Malaika share a son, Arhaan together.