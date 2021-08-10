Malaika Arora has posted photos of herself from a photoshoot on her Instagram profile and fans are going berserk. In the photos, Malaika can be seen in a Manish Malhotra saree looking absolutely stunning top to bottom. She is also wearing Mahesh Notandass and Vandals' exquisite jewellery.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Feeling lazy on a Tuesday afternoon? Fret not, actress Malaika Arora's recent photos will refresh your mood. The Bollywood celebrity has posted photos of herself from a photoshoot on her Instagram profile and fans are going berserk. In the photos, Malaika can be seen in a Manish Malhotra saree looking absolutely stunning top to bottom. She is also wearing Mahesh Notandass and Vandals' exquisite jewellery. Here's a look at Malaika's ravishing pictures from the photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

It is needless to say that Malaika's pictures are a treat to the eyes. One cannot stop adoring her generous dose of glitz and glam. But mind you this is not the first time Malaika is raising the temperature of the town. Pictures from her previous photoshoot have equally enthralled fans. In those pictures, Malaika can be seen wearing a metallic ball gown with a broad slit until the thigh. It is clubbed with sparkling heels on her feet and her hair swept in curls to the side. It was a strapless gown that Malaika wore with grace and confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. There also she set the stage on fire with her sizzling performance. Malaika was called to give glamour tips to the boys of the house and help the girls choose the right partner for them. The episode of the show can be seen on Voot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Sharing a video of Malaika's performance Voot wrote "Hamari param sundari aagayi hai Bigg Boss OTT ke stage par aag lagane🔥Over The Top ka level badhayega Bigg Boss OTT and hotness ka quotient badhayegi hamari Mala😍We are excited for this sizzling performance, what about you? Bigg Boss OTT starts streaming today at 8 pm only on Voot."

Posted By: Sugandha Jha