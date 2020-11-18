On Tuesday, Malaika, Kareena, and Taimur visited the famous cafe in Dharamshala. They shared their glimpse from that in which the trio was looking adorable, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been together for a while now and recently they gave their fans a sneak peek from their Himachal trip on social media. Actor Malaika is having her gala time in Himachal Pradesh with beau Arjun Kapoor as he is filming his upcoming film Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the work trip, Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur have tagged along with Saif and it seems like all of them are having fun. Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday shared a photo of Malaika and you just can't miss it.

Taking to Instagram, he shared her picture and wrote, "Check her out". In the picture, Malaika's back was visible and she tied a bun and was carrying a Burberry jacket because she surely knows how to ace the fashion game.

Actor Malaika also reposted the same story on her Instagram and reacted with a heart-eyed emoji.

On Tuesday, Malaika, Kareena, and Taimur visited the famous cafe in Dharamshala. They shared their glimpse from that in which the trio was looking adorable. Malaika shared the photo and captioned it as, "Mountain bliss #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala."

Earlier, a video was doing the rounds on social media where Saif, Kareena, and Taimur was taking a stroll in Dharamshala, and Taimur was heard saying, "No Photos", as there were people who were clicking pictures and videos.

A month back, both Arjun and Malaika tested positive for COVID19. Taking to Instagram, Arjun announced about their coronavirus report and wrote, "I was diagnosed positive on a Sunday. I remember waking up the next day with slight fever, body ache, and was feeling fatigued while using the washroom. By Wednesday, it felt like a regular viral and the fever had subsided, but I felt sluggish and tired through the rest of the week. Emotionally, the recuperation is unique because nobody knows how to go about it."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma