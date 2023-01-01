Malaika Arora Plants A Kiss On Beau Arjun Kapoor's Cheek As They Welcome New Year Together In Ranthambore

Malaika Arora rang in 2023 with her beau-actor Arjun Kapoor. The actress headed to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with the Gunday actor on Sunday. The pic featured the duo standing under a tree decorated with several bulbs. The monochromatic picture had Malaika planting a kiss on Arjun Kapoor's cheeks, while the latter simple smiles.

Sharing this loved-up picture, Malaika wrote in the caption, "Hello 2023 …. Love n light…..01.01.23." Not only the diva, her beau Arjun also shared the same picture on his Instagram account and captioned it, "Happy 2023 everyone...Let the light guide you this year." Take a look:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently vacationing with friends Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta and Mohit Marwah-Antara Motiwala in Rajasthan. Sharing a group picture on the photo-blogging side, Malaika wrote, "Love, happiness and eternal sunshine ..... happy 2023."

Arjun Kapoor also shared the same picture on his Instagram account and captioned it, "Bring it on 2023."

It is pertinent to note that Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for a while now and during her TV series Moving In With Malaika, she opened up abour her marriage plans. "I don't know what the future holds for me. These are things, which of course, you discuss with your partner. I don't feel insecure. Just because I have been through a divorce or something, I am not bitter."

She further added, "I have a lot to feel and I think I have a better person in a relationship. Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man (referring to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor) in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don't care."