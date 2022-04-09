New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora met with a car accident on last Sunday (April 3) has finally been discharged from the Apollo Hospital. Now, the actress has penned down a heartwarming note for all the people who helped during the time of crisis and expressed her gratitude towards them.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Malaika wrote a long note and informed her fans that now she is doing fine and is on her road to recovery. Malaika also thanked every person from her staff to the people who helped to reach the hospital after the car crash. The actress shared a picture of herself standing next to a window.

Sharing the post, Malika wrote, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff."

"My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally, of course, the love that came in from my friends, family, my team, and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most," the actress added.

"A big heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it," Malaika concluded.

Take a look at Malaika’s post here:

Last Sunday, the news of Malaika’s car accident came as a shocker to all her fans. The actress met with an accident on the Mumbai Pune highway after several cars collided with her car. Malaika was returning from an event in Pune on early Saturday evening when the accident took place.

On Malaika's professional front, the actress appeared on several reality shows, including India's Best Dancer and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen