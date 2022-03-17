New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora always leaves the internet speechless whenever she posts something. The diva rules millions of hearts and often treats her fans and followers on social media with her pictures. And oh boy! fans cannot stop gushing at Malla's pictures. Today seems to be no different as the actress shared a drop-dead stunning photo.

Since summers have just stepped in, Malaika also decides to step into the pool. Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a picture where she can be seen entering into a swimming pool. But what made a picture super breathtaking was her fashion choice. The actress was seen wearing a black cutout swimsuit which has a trail on one shoulder. Malaika chose to tie her hair in a ponytail and definitely looked stunning.

Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote, 'Lost'. We are pretty sure that tons of Malaika's fans are also lost in her elegance and beauty.

Take a look at Malaika's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

The picture garnered above 3 lakh likes and fans spammed the comment section of the post with heart and fire emojis. While one wrote, ‘sexy’ another commented ‘gorgeous’. Apart from fans, even Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took to the comments section to post-fire emojis.

Well, Malaika surely knows how to style each fashion statement clothing. Raising the temperature on the internet, the actress recently shared another picture where she looked extremely stylish. Malaika paired the Amit Aggarwal white skater dress with Christian Louboutin Vieirissima leather sneakers and slayed the complete look.

See Malaika's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

The actress has definitely got the knack to make any outfit super stylish and elegant.

Talking on Malaika's wor front, the actress is back on the judge’s chair for the ninth season of India’s Got Talent. Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika revealed that she has a lot of plans related to her upcoming projects.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen