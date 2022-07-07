Malaika Arora Oozes The Oomph In Sequined Golden Gown Flaunting Plunging Neckline | See Pics

Malaika Arora, the fitness queen leaves no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. Recently, the actress painted her Instagram feed beautiful golden with her mesmerizing pictures, and fans clearly cannot keep calm.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a bunch of pictures, where the actress can be seen donning a golden deep-neck gown, and oh boy! the actress looked absolutely stunning.

In the pictures, Malaika looked like a real-life mermaid in that golden sequined gown. The actress can be seen flaunting her curves through that figure-hugging see-through dress.

Take a look at Malaika's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)





As soon as the pictures went online, fans couldn't keep calm and spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. The picture garnered more than thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

The actress also shared a video in the same dress where can be seen flaunting her toned body.

Apart from fans, actress Sophie Choudry also commented on her post with a fire and heart emoji.

Sharing the post, Malaika wrote, 'Every hour is a golden hour…..'

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Meanwhile, Malaika recently came back from Paris. The actress had a gala time as she spent her vacation with beau Arjun Kapoor. The occasion was Arjun's birthday, where both the love birds were seen spending quality time together.

Malaika and Arjun shared several Instagram posts, and stories on their account, and fans loved them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika has worked as a judge over various TV shows, whereas Arjun has a bunch of projects in his pipeline. The actor will be seen in Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in Ek villain return alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani.