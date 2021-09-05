Malaika Arora is a pure fashionista and is known for her sartorial choices. She looked ravishing in all the breathtaking poses.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malaika Arora is one such actress in B-town who is ageing backwards, and her recent photoshoot stands as proof. The actress is one of the fittest actresses and keeps her followers on toes by dropping videos doing yoga asanas, enjoying healthy drinks, etc. However, nowadays, the actress is dropping her alluring pics leaving netizens awestruck.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared jaw-dropping pics in a beautiful metallic iridescent gown with a plunging neckline and pelvic cuts. The actress channelled her inner mermaid and looked breathtaking in all the pics.

To add glamour to her look, she accessories with minimal golden jewellery and matching stilettos. She kept her makeup look simple with blushed cheeks, shimmery eyeshadow, highlighters, glossy pink lips, and let her tresses loose in soft curls.

Malaika is a pure fashionista and is known for her sartorial choices. She looked ravishing in all the breathtaking poses.

Earlier, the actress dropped a post adorning body-hugging animal print gown. She kept her look natural with winged eyeliner and kohled eyes.

Here have a look:

On the personal front, Malaika is dating Boney Kapoor's son Arjun Kapoor. The couple have made their relationship official last year, and since then, they are painting the town red. The couple were seen celebrating holidays and birthdays together earlier this year.

Ever since, the couple confirmed their relationship, speculations were doing rounds that they are soon going to tie the knot. However, soon the couple clarified that marriage is not on the cards anytime soon.

On the work front, Malaika, fondly known as Malla, was last seen on the Discovery+Show, Star vs Food. In the show, she was seen cooking her favourite dishes for her sister Amrita Arora and trainer-cum friend with whom she collaborated for Sarva Yoga.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv