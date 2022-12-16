Malaika Arora On Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan's Family: 'Not Their Number One Person'

Malaika Arora's reality show 'Moving In With Malaika' is in its second week and with every new episode, new revelations of Malaika's personal life are unfolding on the move. In the recent episode of 'Moving In With Malaika', the actress disclosed that she is not the 'number one person' for Arbaaz Khan's family.

Malaika feels that she may not be the number one person for the Khan family, however, they do support her because of her and Arbaaz Khan's son 'Arhaan Khan.' In the latest episode, filmmaker Karan Johar was seen sharing the couch with her, where the stars remembered the time when Malaika Arora met with a near-fatal accident earlier this year.

Karan Johar said, "I remember what was interesting which I took back home with me. After your accident, the whole family showed up. I mean they were there. Some roots are forever." Malaika Arora then said, "I may not be their number one person on their list but they do it because Arhaan is there. That's the right thing to do."

Malaika Arora met with a car accident on April 2 this year in Khopoli, Maharashtra, when she was traveling from Pune to Mumbai. The actress sustained minute injuries and had to be hospitalized but recovered soon.

The actress was seen openly talking about her relationship with Arbaaz Khan, where she told filmmaker Farah Khan as well, who earlier made her appearance on the show. Malaika said, "When I was wheeled out one of the first faces that I saw was actually Arbaaz, at that moment. And he kept asking me, 'Can you see? How many numbers? How many fingers?' And I was like 'why is he doing this?' It was very strange."

Malaika further added, "For a second, I was like okay 'have I gone back in time?' Something that really sticks out is in difficult times, you know that irrespective whatever it may be, past, present, future, jo bhi ho, the way he was there."

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan tied the knot in 1998 and were married for close to two decades. However, in March 2016, both announced the news of their separation and officially got divorced in May 2017.

The couple has a son, Arhaan Khan, and are co-parenting him. Where Malaika Arora is officially dating Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan has found love again in his rumored girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.