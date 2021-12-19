New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malaika Arora is one such actress who never fails to inspire her fans with her fitness regime and fashion games. She is among the most fashional divas in Tinsel town and keeps her social media followers on their toes by posting scintillating sexy hot pics. The avid social media user took to her Instagram stories and shared her pics sizzling in a pink satin dress by House of CB.

In the images, the actress is adorning a pink satin corset style dress with a plunging neckline and a hem gathered in pleats. Not just this, the sexy dress also has a thigh-high slit showing off her toned legs. Malaika went with light makeup with coats of mascara, shimmery pink eye shadow, bold eyeliner and blush lipstick. She kept her hair open

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika's dress is a perfect fit for your late-night dinner parties with friends. She accessories her look with sleek gold bracelets and wore metallic brown pointed pumps to give her look edgy touch.

As soon as she dropped the post, fans flooded her comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

In the next sets of pics she shared on her Instagram stories, the actress slipped into a faux leather gown. The dress had a thigh-high slit, floor-grazing hem, and defined pleats to give a sultry look. For this, she tied up her hair in a ponytail and added some accessories such as a floral drop earring and emerald ring. To give an edgy look she adorned smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes and neutral colour lipstick. She paired her dress with strappy gold pumps.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

Which of Malaika's ensembles made it to your party list?

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv