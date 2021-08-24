Celebrity designer named Maneka Harisinghani took to her official Instagram handle to share Malaika Arora's latest pictures. Scroll down to take a look

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There's barely anything that Malaika Arora can't pull off. Be it a saree, or a pair of simple denims and t-shirt, the actress has been blessed with utterly hot looks to carry almost everything with utmost oomph. And this was proved again when the diva's latest photoshoot pictures came out.

Yes, recently, Malaika's stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared a few clicks of the actress' new look where she is seen wearing a long animal print body-con dress. The 'Munni Badnam Hui' star looked chic in her outfit which was designed by Indian-American fashion designer Naeem Khan's designer label.

She teamed up her overall look with statement jewellery, straight hair and bronze makeup with cat-eye look.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photoshoot pictures here:





Isn't she looking smokin' HOT? Well, that's Malaika for you.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the actress is a popular name in Bollywood when it comes to performing item numbers onscreen. Malaika has been active in showbiz since 90s till now. Some of her famous dance numbers are Chhaiya Chhaiya, Munni Badnam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and more.

On the other hand, the actress has also gained popularity on TV by judging famous talent and dance reality shows including, India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Next Top Model and more. She was last seen judging the popular TV show India's Best Dancer.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal