Malaika Arora is popular for her item songs like Chaiyan Chaiyan, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali. On the work front, she was last seen as a judge on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malaika Arora is a style diva and she keeps prooving the same with her social media posts. Recently, the actress attended Seema Khan's birthday party in Mumbai and for that, she made sure to look her best. Taking to Instagram, the Munni Badnaam Hui song fame actress also gave a sneak peek of her high on fashion quotient look.

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared the mirror selfie in which Malaika was donning a white ruffle crop top with blue wide-legged distressed jeans. Not only this, but she paired the classy look with a two-layered gold necklace, and her hair was doing the magic as they were styled up in smooth waves. She was looking beautiful in the ravishing look.

Malaika also shared a picture of her Sunday meal. In the photo, it was seen that the actress was treating herself to a scrumptious meal that contained dosa, eggs, green chutney, orange curry, and stuffed chillis. Well, we know it is surely a mouth-watering meal. She shared the photo with the caption that read, "Sundayy gufff."

Malaika is very active on social media and she keeps sharing photos on her Instagram. Recently, she shared a picture on the photo-sharing platform in which she was flaunting her beach bum. She also captioned her post as, "Beach Bum". As soon as she shared the photo, it went viral and netizens went gaga over it. One of the users wrote, "Love you mallla.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Another user wrote, "why so hot Malaika."

Malaika's sister Amrita Arora also dropped two fire emoticons in the comment section.

Yet another wrote, "omggg what is she 18.. she looks amazing."

Malaika Arora is popular for her item songs like Chaiyan Chaiyan, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali. On the work front, she was last seen as a judge on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma