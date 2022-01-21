New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora rule millions of hearts and always manages to steal the spotlight with her glamorous appearances. The actress is popularly known for her fitness, style, and fashion sense. Recently, Malaika gave a sneak peek of her closet, and it looks like her closet is 'as big as an average person's bedroom.'

Columnist Namrata Zakaria conducted a podcast with Malaika Arora, and the actress can be seen sitting in her closet because it was the ‘quietest room’ in her house. Namrata shared a picture from the podcast, where Malaika can be seen sitting on the floor of her closet, with the shoe rack on the left-hand side. On the right-hand side, it appears to be the wardrobe section. In the center, a dressing table can also be seen with natural light streaming in from the windows.

Take a look at the picture:

Sharing the picture, Namrata wrote, "Why am I posting a picture of Malaika Arora sitting in her shoe closet? 1. Because it’s as big as an average person’s bedroom. 2. This is the quietest room in her house where she sat and recorded for my podcast with me. 3. “What’s a girl without her shoes?” she asks. 4. All of the above." Malaika too shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a red heart and wrote: “My closet.”

The post has garnered above 34 thousand likes, and fans have spammed the comment section. While one wrote, "Forces on her footwear, bus yhi shokh palna hai mujh bhi" another commented, "This is definitely bigger than the kitchen."

Malaika is currently spending quality time with her son Arhaan Khan, who came back from abroad. Arhaan is pursuing higher studies abroad. The mother-son duo were recently spotted on a coffee outing with their dog, Casper.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen