Malaika Arora Gets Into A Heated Argument With Sister Amrita After She Loses Her Phone In Goa | Watch

Malaika Arora has been in the headlines since the airing of her new OTT show, 'Moving In With Malaika' on Disney+Hotstar. With many celebrities sharing the screen space on the show, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora has been a friendly face and the talk of the show.

Airing out their issues for the first time in public, they fought over Malaika's stand-up comedy where Malaika compared herself with Amrita Arora and called herself the 'pretty one', whereas calling Amrita of having a 'rich husband.'

In the latest episode of the show, the Arora sisters can be seen taking their first-ever holiday on the show, where the episode is filled with heated arguments, where both can be seen shouting at each other.

In the recently aired episode, Malaika Arora was seen landing up in Goa with Amrita, who was avoiding her sister after their recent arguments over Malaika's stand-up comedy, where she was seen making fun of Amrita intentionally.

As the latest episode moved toward the end, the two can be seen leaving the restaurant after having lunch, where Malaika realizes she had lost her phone and blames Amrita for doing a prank. The two can be seen next getting into a heated argument, where Amrita asks Malaika to leave and enters the restaurant again to have a drink.

In the next episode, Malaika Arora can be seen dancing and cheering at a restaurant table, where next Malaika shouts. "My phone! Did you do something? Is this a prank?" Amrita is seen clarifying that it is not a prank, and the sisters get into a nasty fight.

Amrita Arora is then seen taking a stand for herself and says, "You always throw me under the bus. The entire restaurant has seen what has happened!" To which Malaika Arora said, "Nothing has happened, I just lost my s***... I gave you my phone to click my pictures. I did not touch my phone after that."

Responding to her sister, Amrita is seen saying, "You lost it at me... I do not want any of this! You please go in the car. I have no interest in coming back." As Malaika sat inside the car to leave, Amrita Arora stayed back inside the restaurant, and can be seen saying, "Guys, I'll have another drink."

'Moving In With Malaika' marks the digital debut of Malaika Arora, where the show streams on Disney+Hotstar at 8:00 PM from Monday to Thursday. Apart from her sister, many celebrities have made appearances on the show including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, and Malaika's son Arhaan Khan.