New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The evening of 25th May was one big of a night when all the celebrities from the B-town were seen at one place to celebrate popular filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday. Except few, the entire Bollywood fraternity was present at the birthday bash including Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others. The event took place at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, and the first star was Karan himself. While fans loved the outfit of some celebrities, others were trolled for what they were wearing, and among them was Malaika Arora.

When it comes to Malaika Khan, all of us know that the actress is famous for pulling off daring looks. Similarly, last night the diva was seen wearing a bra and an oversized jacket when she went out to Karan Johar’s birthday bash. The actress wore a revealing lilac-wrapped satin Comer bralette and paired them with neon green cotton and silk-blend Carlton blazer.

The actress flaunted her abs and her sexy curves through the dress. While many fans adored Malaika's dress, some even trolled her for her choice of clothing. One user wrote, “Overrated." Another one commented, “Dressing sense is fully third class".

Take a look at Malaika's outfit here:

A while ago, Malaika expressed her views on how women are often judged on their fashion choices. She also said that her dressing sense will remain the same, and these unwanted trolls will not affect her.

“I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. The dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way, but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgment and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?'" Malaika told Bollywood Bubble.

Meanwhile, Malaika has been constantly hitting the headlines due to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. There are several reports doing rounds on the internet that the duo will tie the knot at the end of this year.

