Talking about Malaika Arora's look in her recent picture, she was donning a black bodysuit which she paired with a beige colour scarf over it, check out the photos inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malaika Arora never leaves a chance to turn heads with her amazing pictures. From taking a dip in pool to soaking in the sun, the 47-year-old actress has proved time and again that age is just a number. Recently, she shared a picture on Instagram in which she was flaunting her 'beach bum'.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a photo in which she was seen taking a stroll on a beach and had her back towards the camera. Well, what caught our attention was her bum which was covered in the sand. She even captioned her picture as, "Beach bum."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Talking about Malaika's look, she was donning a black bodysuit which she paired with a beige colour scarf over it. As soon as she shared the photo on the Facebook-owned platform, her fans from the film fraternity bombarded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons.

Amrita Arora dropped two fire emoticons in the comment section. Model Gabriella also dropped several fire emoticons on her post.

One of the users wrote, "wow malla you are so hot."

Another user wrote, "ohh my godd. so hott"

Well, this is not the first time, when Malaika Arora set the mercury soaring as she earlier also flaunted her hourglass body in her bikini pictures, have a look at her pictures here:



1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

In this picture, she surely made our heart skip a beat with her side look. Malaika was looking sultry in this pool picture. Her caption read, "Rise n shine .... n have a lovely m healthy day"

2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

In this photo, she was flaunting her curves in a black and neon green bikini. She tied her hair in a bun and was looking amazing in it. Her caption read, "Smile, be happy n make your year count .... make 2021 glorious .... happy Sunday."

3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

In this picture, she was flaunting her back in a black bikini. She captioned her post as, "Looking ahead n beyond ...... #sunshinestateofmind."

4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

In this, she dropped the perfect mood picture. In the photo, she was showing off her glass skin and was looking beautiful in the off-shoulder floral bikini.

5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

In this picture, she was surely giving some beach body goals. Malaika was showing off her back in her iconic pose and was looking gorgeous in it.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma