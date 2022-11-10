Malaika Arora Debuts On OTT With Reality Show ‘Moving In With Malaika’

BREAKING the barrier between her and her fans, Malaika Arora is all set for her digital debut series with Disney+Hotstar in a new show ‘Moving In With Malaika.’ The show will act as a bridging gap between the star and her fans by releasing her daily interaction with celebrities, unfiltered conversations, and the personality’s aspirations, and goals for her future.

The model-TV personality stated, “It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day-to-day life with some of my closest family and friends. I am exhilarated to kick start this new venture and delighted to collaborate with Disney+Hotstar on this.”

The show is all set with its release date on December 5, where the series will have a list of special celebrity appearances of her family and friends from the Bollywood industry. The Content-Head of Disney+Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Gaurav Banerjee is thrilled to start another interesting celebrity interaction reality show after the airing of the Koffee With Karan series.

Expanding the genre of non-fiction shows with celebrity interaction, the sneak peek into the life of Malaika Arora is a bold move by the actress. Always in the strings of controversies and an active social media personality, Malaika Arora was last seen on ‘India’s Best Dancer’ as the judge of the reality dance show.

Apart from ‘India’s Best Dancer’, Malaika has also appeared on the judging panel of several talent reality shows including ‘Nach Baliye’, ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, ‘India’s Got Talent’ and ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year.’ Currently, she is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor as the couple has been together since 2016.