Malaika Arora Congratulates Arbaaz Khan As His Upcoming Film 'Patna Shukla' Goes On Floors

Malaika Arora, who amicably parted ways with former husband Arbaaz Khan in 2017, congratulated the latter on Instagram after his upcoming production titled 'Patna Shukla' went on the floors.

On Wednesday, soon after Arbaaz shared the details of the film on his Instagram feed, taking to the comment's section, Malaika wrote, "All the best". Apart from her, Sanjay Kapoor, Sonal Chauhan, Manav Vij and Arbaaz's rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani also commented below the post.

Directed by Vivek Budakoti, 'Patna Shukla' stars Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Amit Gaur. The film is entirely being shot in Bhopal and is slated to release next year.

Arbaaz Khan also features in the web series 'Tanaav' which premiered on SonyLIV last week. Directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn and backed by Applause Entertainment, it is the Indian adaptation of the Israeli action-drama 'Fauda'.

'Fauda' premiered in 2015 and revolves around the Israel and Palestine conflict. The Indian version, however, is set against the backdrop of Kashmir. Apart from Arbaaz, the show also stars Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor, Zarina Wahab, Waluscha De Sousa and Arslan Goni.