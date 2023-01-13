Malaika Arora Can’t Stop Praising Beau Arjun Kapoor, ‘Kuttey’ Star Calls Her ‘My Biggest Cheerleader’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are dating for a long period as the couple has officially announced being in love, the duo is often seen singing heaps of praise for each other's projects.

As actor Arjun Kapoor's multi-starrer film 'Kuttey' will be releasing on January 13, a special screening of the film was organised by the makers for friends and family of the cast, where Malaika Arora shared a word of praise for her boyfriend.

Taking it to her Instagram story, Malaika shared a poster of 'Kuttey' featuring Arjun Kapoor, where she wrote, "What a cracker of a film. And fab performances, Watch in a cinema near you." She also added the 'let's go to the movies' sticker with the post.

Reposting it on his account, Arjun Kapoor stated, "My biggest cheerleader." Arjun Kapoor will be playing the role of a corrupt cop in the film. Post the trailer release of the film, Kapoor encouraged more people to watch the film.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, he stated, "It is really encouraging to see that people, media and the industry have loved the trailer of Kuttey and are excited to see me in this film."

He further said, "I have realised that people want to see me push myself to deliver a credible performance. It happened with me in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and I can see the same love coming back to me again with the Kuttey trailer."

Arjun also added, "Whatever people have seen is only a glimpse to what my character does in the film or what really happens in Kuttey. If they have got hooked onto our film, it's all that we wanted to do with this trailer. Now, I hope people will love what I have done in the film. I'm eager to see the response when the film releases."

'Kuttey' marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman Bhardwaj, with a multi-starrer cast including Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Malika Arora also returned to the screen last year marking her OTT debut with 'Moving In With Malaika.' Arjun and Malaika continue to go strong on their relationship front as the duo was recently spotted celebrating New Year with friends Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal.