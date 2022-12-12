Malaika Arora Blushes As KJo Asks Her She Likes To Spice Things Up In Bedroom With Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora was visibly embarrassed when Karan Johar broached her romantic escapades in the latest episode of Moving in with Malaika.

The two were discussing relationships, when Karan asked Malaika if and Arjun Kapoor tried anything new in the bedroom. "So, do you like to shake it up with Arjun? Like experiment?" Karan asked, leaving Malaika blushing.

"You leave, just leave right now," she tried to chase him away but it was of no help. "Do you like playing with toys?" Karan went on, inquiring if she had experimented with handcuffs or imagined being a nurse.

While Malaika stayed quiet, her blush was unmistakable. However, when she refused to budge, Karan recounted his own anecdote of the time he attempted to role-play as a cop but failed miserably.

"I once tried role-play but that outfit didn't fit me. It was that cop. I wanted to be Singham," he said, leaving Malaika in splits. In addition to prying into her private matters, Karan also asked Malaika when she was planning to tie the knot. While Karan urged her to take the next step, Malaika jokingly remarked that he wants her to get married so that he can officiate the wedding.

Karan also admitted his motive, saying he was upset about not being invited to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's nuptials. He noted that their love story began on the set of his show Koffee With Karan, but he was disheartened he was not invited.

Malaika comforted him, promising that he would not only be asked to her marriage ceremony, if and when it takes place, but would also be officiating it. Karan said that he already has a suit in mind that he will wear at her wedding.

When Karan asked Malaika if Arjun would be the groom, she was silent for a moment before adding, "For me, he's the one."

Moving In With Malaika is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.