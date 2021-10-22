New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malaika Arora will turn a year older on October 23 this year. Bollywood actress and model will turn 48 this year but the actress doesn't look a year older than 35! The Bollywood beauty surely has maintainer her svelte figure and her fashion sense. She is one of the fittest actresses known in the industry. Malaika Arora enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram and she also updates many health tips for her fans too.

She often urges her fans to exercise and do yoga, she also motivates them by sharing her health care and meals on the photo-sharing app. Malaika often uploads videos with health tips and does different Yoagasnas. As the gorgeous will ring into her 48th year, we have brought some health exercises recommended by her.

Asanas to tone your body by Malaika

Vrikshasana Helps to bring balance to your mind and body. It makes your legs stronger and is a great hip opener. Naukasana pose is excellent to burn stubborn fat around the belly and is a great practice to strengthen hip flexors and back muscles.Utkatasana Strengthens calves, back, and hip flexors. It also helps with stimulating the heart and abdominal organs.

Asanas to improve Flexibility

Anjaneyasana gives a deep stretch to the hips also helps to open the chest and shoulders. Parsvottanasana improves your strength and stability along with flexibility. Trikonasana pose will help you develop strength and balance too.

Improve Lung Capacity

Pranayama, Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique) that helps in boosting immunity and improving your lung capacity.

Asanas For Radiant Skin

Sarvangasana regulates the flow of blood towards your face as you are upside down. Halasana helps to reduce stress, calm the mind and improve your digestive process. Trikonasana gives you toned arms, legs, and thighs as you practice regularly.

Exercises for Sculpted Abs

According to Malaika The secret to a good workout is making it fun. and She enjoys her workout not only because it makes her feel healthier but also happy.

Here's Wishing Malaika Arora a very happy and healthy Birthday!

