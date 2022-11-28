Malaika Arora Aces Green Thigh-High Slit Sheer Dress From 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Music Video

B-town diva Malaika Arora took her fans by surprise after she announced her music video, titled Aap Jaisa Koi, alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the latter's upcoming film An Action Hero. The much-anticipated dance number released a couple of days ago, and Malaika surely ignited the dance floor by displaying her sensual moves alongside Khurrana.

Heading to her Instagram handle, the 49-year-old shared the same by posting three pictures of herself and wrote, "When the OG Diva met our Action Hero & the rest is history! #AapJaisaKoi song is out now!" She further added, "#AnActionHero in cinemas near you on Dec 2, 2022." Ayushmann and Malaika look adorable in the music video as they have excellent step-by-step synchronicity.

Along with this, Munni Badnam Hui fame also shared a series of pictures, featuring herself in a sheer green-coloured dress, one of the outfits she also wore in Aap Jaisa Koi. The shimmering green-gold gown embellished with a sheer mesh overlay complimented her curvaceous figure. The strapless gown has figure-hugging shapes, a see-through skirt, a side thigh-high slit, a plunging neckline accented with a gem, a corseted bodice, and other details.

For makeup, Malaika opted bronze smoky eyes, nude lips, highlighter, and mascara-adorned lashes with open wavy tresses completing the entire look. Take a look at the pictures below:

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for the release of this forthcoming highly-anticipated action-flick An Action Hero, which has been helmed by director Anirudh Iyer. The film is slated for release on December 2, 2022, and will also star Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role.