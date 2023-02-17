The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, finally released on Friday. Now, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, sons-in-law Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, nephew Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora came together for a special screening on Thursday. Kapoor's co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala also joined him for the special night.

On Friday, Rhea Kapoor headed to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring all of the Kapoor clam partying together during Night Manager premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing the adorable clicks, Rhea wrote, "When you rush home from the screening to binge the season you know it’s good! The Night Manager is streaming now on @disneyplushotstar."

Sonam also shared few pictures on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Parents night out to watch the amazing #nightmanager. You're amazing @adityaroykapur, @sobhitad, @anilskapoor and obviously my dear @sandeipm you have done a fab fab job!"

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "A night out with the family for #TheNightManager." He also shared similar pics as that of Sonam and Rhea.

Disney+Hotstar's The Night Manager is yet another Hindi adaptation of the hugely successful 1993 novel by John le Caree. The book was later adapted in the blockbuster British series, starring Olivia Colman, Tom Hiddleson and Hugh Laurie. The Hindi remake has been overseen by Sandeep Modi, the man behind Aarya, one of the only truly excellent Hindi remakes available on streaming services.

Going back to The Night Manager, it has Sobhita Dhulipala in a crucial role along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the key parts.