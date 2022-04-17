New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The couple tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Ranbir and Alia's wedding took place at Ranbir's Vastu residence. Hours later of their wedding, dreamy pictures from the ceremony were flooded over the internet. Even Alia was the first one to share a set of adorable pictures with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Now, the couple has hosted a small family get-together on April 16.

The newlyweds hosted a bash for their family and friends at RK's Vastu residency, and the night was a star-studded night. Several B-town celebs were spotted at the gathering. The usual suspects were the Kapoors and the Bahtts. This time even Malaika Arora along with her date Arjun Kapoor was also spotted at the party. While Malaika wore pink, Arjun was seen wearning a dark blue tux.

Ranbir's mother and sister, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, also arrived at the party together. The party also witnessed the arrival of King Khan. Shah Rukh was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan at the party.

Apart from that, Ranbir's best friend Ayan Mukerji also blessed the party with his presence. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who seems to be Alia's mentor, was also spotted entering the party. Karan Johar was seen wearing an all-black outfit, and he even added black glasses in the night looking very KJo-like

Picture Credits: Pallav Paliwal

Finally, on April 14, Alia and Ranbir promised forever to each other and ended weeks of speculation about their wedding. Alia and Ranbir's wedding festivities began on April 13 with a Mehndi ceremony, and the wedding ceremony took place the next day. Vastu was the venue for both.

Alia and Ranbir began their romance after being cast together in Brahamastra five years ago. They made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. This is going to be the first time that Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space together. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is set to hit the theaters on September 9, 2022. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

