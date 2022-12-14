Malaika Arora And Nora Fatehi Get Into A Dance-Off On 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' In 'Moving In With Malaika'

Talking about the hottest tinsels in town, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi were seen grooving to the iconic dance number of the decade 'Chaiyya Chaiyaa.' The latest episode showcases a steamy dance face-off between the duo, where from every corner, the oozing hotness was roaring in the house.

Dancer personality Nora Fatehi was recently spotted in Malaika Arora's reality show 'Moving In With Malaika.' Talking about the details of her divorce and her personal life, each episode has some new controversies and drama attached to it.

In the latest episode, along with Nora Fatehi and Malika, dance choreographer Terence Lewis is also seen. As Terence Lewis suggested the duo for a sensual dance face-off, the clip showcases the duo grooving to the number one iconic song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora.





Malaika Arora was excited to launch her new reality show which also marked her digital debut. Airing from Monday to Thursday on Disney+Hotstar, she excitedly said, "For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time I am excited to shake that up a bit."

She further quoted, "With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving In With Malaika. It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day-to-day life with some of my closest family and friends. I am exhilarated to kick start this new venture and delighted to collaborate with Disney On Hotstar on this."

In the newly released clip, Malika Arora and Nora Fatehi were not seen at toe with each other, as Malaika passed an upfront comment on Nora Fatehi, calling her a 'Too hot too cold' type of person. Nora Fatehi was further seen going away from the scene as she takes the situation heartily personally.

Pairing in full black outfits, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire, with yellow and red lighting, the whole scene gave a dark yet sensual outlook.