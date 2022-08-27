Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Set Dance Floor On Fire With Their Moves On 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' | Watch

B-Town power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are constantly making headlines for one or another reason and now a video of the duo has gone viral where they can be seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic track 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'. The video is being shared on social media with the hashtag "Chaiyyan Chaiyyan Girl", where the '2 States' actor can be seen slaying the dance floor with his energetic moves along with his girlfriend Malaika. The video is from designer Kunal Rawal's wedding bash in Mumbai.

In the video, Malaika Arora is looking sizzling hot in a white traditional attire while Arjun Kapoor is looking handsome in black. The chemistry between Arjun and Malaika is giving off hot vibes.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

Kunal's pre-wedding party was a star-studded event as many celebrities were spotted including Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor along with Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh with her beau Jackky Bhagnani and many others.

Reportedly, designer Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta will tie the knot on August 28 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Half Girlfriend' actor will be next seen in the dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma. Helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film is slated to release on November 4, 2022.

'Kutty' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter's starrer horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'The Lady Killer' along with actor Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty.