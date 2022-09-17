Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora To Collaborate For Show 'Arora Sisters': Reports

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are one of the most popukar and stylish sisters in Bollywood. Even though the sisters have been part of the film industry for a long time, they haven't worked together. However, as per the latest reports, Malaika and Amrita will be seen together in the series 'Arora Sisters'.

'Arora Sisters' will focus on the personal and professional lives of Malaika and Amrita. The duo will give the audience a glimpse of their lifestyle and day-to-day activities in the show.

As both Malaika and Amrita are close friends of many Bollywood stars, the audience can expect actors including Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor may appear on the show. However, there is no official announcement regarding the show from Malaika and Amrita.

Amrita often writes appreciation posts for Malaika. On her birthday, Amrita wrote, "Happy birthday fountain of youth, May we all bask in ur glory! Hahahaha ! I love you, you’re the wind beneath my wings … if you know what I mean @malaikaaroraofficial I love you malla."

Malaika is best known for her dance numbers 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others. She is currently one of the biggest advocates of yoga in B-town. She has also appeared in television reality shows frequently as a judge including Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, India's Next Top Model, India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and many more. She was seen in many movies in cameo roles like Hayy Babby, Houseful, Kaal, Om Shanti Om Welcome, Happy New Year and many more.

Amrita has starred in many Bollywood films as well. She had acted in films like 'Kitne Door Kitne Paas', 'Awara Paagal Deewana' and 'Kambakkht Ishq'.

Earlier, Bollywood actresses and sisters Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma also announced their show 'Shinning With The Sharmas'. Moreover, actress and television personalities Gauhar Khan and Nigar Khan came up with the show 'Khan sisters'. In the show, the sisters gave a sneak peek into their personal and professional lives.