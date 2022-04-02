New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress, dancer, and model Malaika Arora on Saturday (April 2), met with an accident on the outskirts of Mumbai, as per a Times of India report. She was immediately rushed to a hospital after she sustained minor injuries. Amrita Arora, Malaika'a sister confirmed the development and stated that the latter is currently under observation and doing better.

"Malaika is now getting better. She will be kept under observation for some time," Amrita told TOI via a message.

Furthermore, according to a Hindustan Times report, Khapoli police said that Malaika was taken to Apollo hospital for treatment.

"The accident happened at the 38km point on Mumbai-Pune expressway which is an accident prone area. Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damages. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear. We are told that all have received very minor injuries," police inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station told HT.

"We have received registration number of all the three cars and now we would contact the owners to understand what had actually happened. Currently we have made a mention of the incident and a FIR will be registered after investigating how the accident happened and who was at fault," assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar from Khopoli police station added.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora is an Indian actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television personality who appears in Hindi-language films. She made her debut as a film producer in 2008, with former husband Arbaaz Khan. She is known for her special dance numbers such as 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa', 'Maahi Ve', 'Munni Badnam', and more. She has also been seen on a few talent shows such as India's Best Dancer, India's Got Talent, and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.

