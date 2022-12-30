Malaika Arora Accuses Sister Amrita Arora Of Not Being There When She Needed Her The Most

Reality TV star Malaika Arora and her actress sibling Amrita Arora had a disagreement in Goa, where a dispirited Malaika asked Amrita why she was not there for her when she needed her the most.

On Thursday, Disney+ Hotstar shared a fresh promo clip from Malaika's show Moving In With Malaika on Instagram.

Malaika arrived in Goa to talk to Amrita. She got out of her car, went into a vacation villa, and went up the steps to Amrita's room. She said, "I want to know why is my sister avoiding me." A surprised Amrita, lazing in the bed and browsing her phone, said, "What?"

Next, Dino Morea arrived to greet the siblings and hugged them. They settled down in the cream-colored sitting room which is furnished with identical loveseats and a glass coffee table. A few lamps and a potted plant were also in the room. Several curtains hung on the windows near them.

In the video, Dino said, "We are in Goa. I know you all love adventure. We are going camping." To this, Malaika responded saying, "I'm fine. I'm chill. I'm game." However, to this, Amrita replied, "One person is saying, 'Let's go, let's go, let's go', she's saying, 'I'm fine'. No one really wants my opinion."

Malaika asked, "But what's the big deal?" An exasperated Amrita replied, "Guys I don't want to go. You all just understand that." She then got up and walked away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

As Amrita lay in bed, Malaika went and asked her lovingly, "What happened?" She sat on the bed and replied, "You know I have a fear of water, right?" Malaika said, "You are not okay with something? No pressure. You don't have to."

Amrita later said, "And then that's us. We will fight, we argue, and then one moment you kind of look at each other and you are like, 'Nah, it's not worth it'." The clip next showed the duo dancing and enjoying drinks together in a restaurant on the beach.

As the sisters lounged together afterward, Malaika asked Amrita, "I have one question to ask. When I needed you the most as my sister you weren't there. When will you be an amazing sister?"

When Amrita looked at her in astonishment, Malaika shrugged as the video came to an end. "I have one question to ask. When I needed you the most as my sister you weren't there. When will you be an amazing sister?"

Malaika's show, Moving In With Malaika, is available on Disney+ Hotstar from 8 pm Monday to Thursday. Along with Amrita, many other renowned personalities have featured as guests, such as Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Arhaan Khan (Malaika's son) and Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the show.