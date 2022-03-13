New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Every now and then female actresses are getting targeted by trolls for their sense of fashion. Internet, which is a vast space for appreciation and inspiration is also the space where some users pull nasty comments on actress and their dressing sense. Recently, the Pushpa fame, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was brutally trolled by trollers for wearing a plunging emerald green and black floor-length gown. Though her make-up and hair were on fleek, some netizens criticised her outfit and brutally trolled her.

The actress was not to be let down by any of these nasty comments instead she made a great come back and penned her opinions on an Instagram story.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha posted a collage of the pictures of herself wearing the same plunging emerald green and black floor-length gown and wrote, “As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we're in the year 2022- can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?”

“Turning that judgment inward and training it on one's own self is evolution! Projecting our deals on someone else never did anyone any good... let's gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person," the actress further added.

Recently, Samantha was spotted at the Critics Choice Film Awards, where she made many heads turns as she looked like a dream in a spaghetti-strapped green and black gown. There's no doubt that the actress looked stunning. While the actress gained tons of praise, some even critised her for her dressing sense.

On Samantha's professional front, the actress will be next seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. The actress recently shared the first look from the film. The actress has featured in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, Majili, and Oh Baby to name a few.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen