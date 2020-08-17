In a major goof-up, makers of web series Abhay 2, placed a sketch of martyred freedom fighter Khudiram Bose in a picture gallery for wanted criminals in one of its episodes.

A Kolkata-based local group, Bangla Paksha, has served a legal notice to the makers of the show, accusing them of maligning Bose and hurting the sentiments of 130 crore Indians. Twitter user pointed out the mistake to director Ken Ghosh and wrote, "Hello @kenghosh, in the web series #Abhay2 Revolutionary and freedom fighter Khudiram Bose's image is in criminal list. How dare you? Shame on your team. Apology from your team is needed. AbhayOnZEE5 (sic)."

Among others, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and JNU students' union leader Aishe Ghosh criticised the platform for the "shameful" incident. "If this is true!! It is extremely shameful. How can a brave young freedom fighter be depicted like this. Appalling isn't it!! I guess this the new norm in the @BJP4India govt, distorting of history to undermine the contribution of Bengalis in all fields. #KhudiramBose," Mitra said. In response to one of the tweets, ZEE5 took to Twitter to say that it did not mean to hurt sentiments.

The producers, show & the platform, have no intent whatsoever to offend any community or hurt anybody's sentiments. Keeping in mind the feedback received and with utmost respect to our audience, we have blurred the image (inadvertently) used in one of the scenes of Abhay2. — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) August 16, 2020

"The producers, show & the platform have no intent whatsoever to offend any community or hurt anybodys sentiments. Keeping in mind the feedback received and with utmost respect to our audience, we have blurred the image (inadvertently) used in one of the scenes of Abhay2," the official handle of the OTT platform said.

In another tweet, the platform also said, "We unconditionally apologise for the error." The apology, however, cut no ice with Bangla Paksha, a group fighting for the rights of the Bengali community, as it sent a legal notice to the makers of the show, accusing them of maligning Bose and hurting the sentiments of 130 crore Indians.

