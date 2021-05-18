The statement read as, "The appeal is being made to all responsible citizens, asking them to say no to piracy". Read on to know the details.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Makers of Salman Khan's new film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. have filed an FIR at the Cyber Cell on Tuesday for piracy. Yes, as per reports, the Salman Khan-Disha Patani starrer has been leaked and is doing the rounds on social media apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

The statement said, "Officials are actively tracking down phone numbers involved in the act of piracy and taking required legal action." It further added, "Zee has also appealed to the public at large, seeking their support in bringing an end to piracy, not just for the film 'Radhe', but for any kind of content. Films create livelihood, employment and a source of income for millions of people working for the industry. Piracy being the biggest threat to the entertainment industry, curbs down this source of livelihood. Films also contribute to the economy with the taxes paid to the Government. People engaged in spreading the illegal version of the film, are not just embracing piracy, but are also negatively impacting the growth of the industry and the livelihoods of the people working for it round the clock."

The statement concluded saying, "The appeal is being made to all responsible citizens, asking them to say no to piracy and to consume entertainment or information content only through official platforms."

Directed by Prabhudeva, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' released on the occasion of Eid 2021 on OTT platform Zee5 on a pay-per-view basis. The film which also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and others in key roles apart from Salman Khan and Disha Patani. For the unversed, it is based on a Korean action drama of 2017.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal