New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have now returned to Mumbai from their lavish wedding in Alibaug. The couple was spotted by the shutterbugs as they were on their way to Mumbai. They were photographed by the shutterbugs on Tuesday afternoon and it was the first time after their marriage that the duo was spotted together.

In the pictures, it is seen that Varun was looking handsome as ever in a maroon kurta pajama and he donned it with a pair of sunglasses. Whereas, fashion designer and 'Varun Dhawan ki Dulhania', Natasha Dalal was looking beautiful in the pastel kurta, that she paired with a white sheer dupatta. The duo happily posed for the paparazzi and was looking like a proper 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' together.

The couple also waved at the paparazzi and posed for some pictures and in some pictures they were seen wearing masks.

Varun and Natasha tied the nuptial knots at a classy wedding in Alibaug. They were dating each other for a very long time and had first met each other in school and since then, they were seeing each other.

Varun also shared a few pictures from the wedding and he captioned the post that read, "life long love' becoming 'official," and now it all makes sense.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in his father's directorial remake Coolie No 1, which reportedly didn't do well on an Over-the-Top platform. Currently, he has several films in the pipeline including Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, and Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis.

For the unknown, Varun made his debut with the 2012's Student Of The Year, directed by Karan Johar. He did many films including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur, Dilwale, and Sui Dhaaga.

