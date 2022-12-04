'Make Sure To Wait In Line': Alaya F Advice For Girls Intent To Date 'Freddy' Co-Star Kartik Aaryan

Actor Alaya F was recently seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the latest OTT release of the duo 'Freddy' which was well-received by the audience and critics. Released on Disney+Hotstar, Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan were seen for the first time together on screen.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Alaya F revealed the secret to all the girls who are keenly interested to date Kartik Aaryan. Amidst the discussion of the film and its characters, the conversation also revolved around the duo's personal life, chemistry, and bond between the two with the talk of romance and relationships.

In a hot rapid-fire question, Alaya F was asked what advice she would give to one of her friends, who wishes to date Kartik Aaryan. Without a thought, Alaya quickly responded, "Make sure you learn how to wait in lines." The actress seems to be hinting at the long queue of female fans Kartik Aaryan has, looking at the stardom of the actor.

The actress also discussed her love for yoga and quoted her as one of the best yoga instructors to be amongst the other Bollywood actresses as she is all over her social media posting pictures of various yoga moves.

Alaya F made her debut alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Nitin Kakkar's 'Jawani Jaaneman', which never created any buzz amongst the audience. Alaya F is now featured in the survival thriller 'Freddy' opposite Kartik Aaryan as Kainaaz, portraying the one-sided love interest of Kartik.

Alaya F is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of Kabir and Protima Bedi. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for 'Jawaani Jaaneman.' The actress will be seen next in Arif Khan's 'U-Turn' opposite Ramandeep Yadav.