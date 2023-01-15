Makar Sankranti: Sonam, Kareena Kapoor And More B-town Celebs Mark The Occasion With Fun And Fervour

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, B-town celebs took to their respective social media spaces and shared glimpses from their festivities. From Sonam Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here is how celebrities marked the special occasion:

Sonam Kapoor headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures. Sharing the pictures, Sonam penned the Gayatri Mantra in caption, whichread, "Om Bhur Bhuvassuvaha. Tatsa viturvarenyam. Bhargo devasya dhimahi. Dhiyo yonaha prachidayat." She further wrote, "Yesterday for Makar Sankranti family puja."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to the photo-blogging site and shared a picture of her meal which she had on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The thali included khichdi, pickle, vegetable and papad, as evident from her Stories section.

Kartik Aaryan celebrated Makar Sankranti in Kutch where he also promoted his forthcoming highly-anticipated movie Shehzada. In the midst of a sea of fans, Kartik could be seen standing on a bonnet. As the actor waves at them, fans were screaming their hearts out. Later, Kartik selects a massive kite with the words Shehzada printed on it.

On Makar Sankranti, actress Preity Zinta released a kite-flying moment video from the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer "Jhoom Barabar Jhoom" movie to commemorate the anniversary.

Kriti Sanon dropped a clip from 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' to wish her fans.

It is pertinent to note that Makar Sankranti is celebrated by Hindus, a holiday during which they offer sacrifices to the sun god Surya. The winter solstice, which falls on this day, signals the end of the month and the beginning of longer days. It is also the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara.