New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-in-love couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can't do without each other, and the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has proved this again when she shared a picture. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a heartwarming post for Ranbir in which she is seen holding his hand. Her caption read, "Major missing", and she even added a heart and infinity emoji to it. Well, a lot of netizens are thinking that this adorable photo is a recent picture, but let us tell you that this picture is a throwback picture from the sets of Brahmastra.

On March 9, the Barfi actor tested positive for coronavirus. Well, since then, he is in quarantine, but it looks like, his girlfriend is not able to take their short-time separation, and is missing holding his hand.

Alia also shared a story on Thursday on Instagram in which she updated her fans about her health. She shared a long message on social media, and wrote, "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same."

On March 9, Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of Tamasha actor on social media and with that, she confirmed the news of her son being tested positive for coronavirus. Her caption read, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. The Highway actress has several films in her kitty including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR, among others.

