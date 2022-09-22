Maja Maa OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Madhuri Dixit's Upcoming Movie

Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hindi film ‘Maja Maa’ is all set to release in theaters next week. Digital streaming giant Amazon Prime Video recently announced the OTT release date of the film.

Taking to their social media, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the new trailer of the film. “a wedding, a secret and two families that are poles apart! could this festive season get any better? trailer out now! watch #MajaMaOnPrime, Oct 6,” read the caption of the post.

The film explores the story of a loving mother who unwittingly becomes a hurdle in her son’s marriage plans and contests societal norms. ‘Maja Maa’ will also see the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl return as Bollywood’s original dancing diva, and will feature special songs where she will be crooning to several pop songs.

Speaking about the film, Madhuri said that there is honesty in the story, which has been conceived keeping the audience around the world in mind. “It is about human relations. It is something that will stay with the audience for a long time. It is engaging but not preachy,” she added.

In a recent conversation for a movie festival, Madhuri spoke about her initial days in the industry and how her mother encouraged her to fulfill her dreams. “My mother told me to give it my all and to put in the hard work with dedication. She believed in me and was an immense source of encouragement and support to me,” the superstar added.

Madhuri added, “I came to the movies very early but started questioning my decision as it was not working out for me. But I continued to put in the good work and then Tezaab proved to be an overnight success. So, I say to everyone here, things may take time, but always continue to do the good work consistently.”

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the Amazon Prime Video original film has been produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra.