New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's much-talked-about actor Aamir Khan has been hitting the headlines for the various reason for a while now. The actor has been grabbing eyeballs due to his much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Earlier, the makers of the film introduced the first song of the film 'Kahani', and now the actor himself has introduced ‘Main Ki Karaan’ - the second track of his film.

The track has been sung by Sonu Nigam, and the lyrics of the song have been given by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song is composed by Pritam. One interesting fact is that only the audio of the song has been released. Reportedly, Aamir Khan decided not to present the video of the song to the audience. This has created a lot of buzz among the audience, and now they are more eager to watch the film.

As per media reports, Aamir decided to let music and musicians grab the center of attention, in order to highlight the music industry. Hence he only released the audio of the song.

Take a look at the song here:

Apart from the digital release, Aamir along with Sonu, released the song 'Main Ki Karaan' on Red FM, and they spoke about the song in detail. Talking about the song, Sonu Nigam said that the song in itself is a 'winner'. He also shared that Aamir only wanted him to sing the song.

“When Pritam approached me for the song, he told me how Aamir Khan only wanted me to sing it. I’ve sung for Aamir before, and all those songs were super hits and received so much love from audiences. I believe ‘Main Ki Kaaran’ is going to be another winner in our journey,” the singer said.

Aamir is often known for his picky choices when it comes to selecting roles for films. This is one of his much-anticipated films as he will be seen on the silver screen after a long time. Apart from Aamir Khan, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in key roles, and the film is a Hindi remake of 'Tom Hanks’. The movie will hit the big screens on 11th August 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen