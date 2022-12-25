Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi Unveils FIRST Look From Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Biopic

Pankaj Tripathi has successfully established himself as one of the most versatile and talented actors in the film industry. After starring in many hit films, Pankaj Tripathi is back on screen and will be in the biopic of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The biopic is titled 'Main Atal Hoon' and Pankaj will essay the role of India's former Prime Minister. He shared his first look at the film on Instagram.

Sharing his excitement about the film, Pankaj penned a heartfelt note for the audience.

"A little excitement, fear and with a lot of feelings of sincerity in my heart, I am devoted to playing the role of Atal - "I am Atal". Portraying his role is no less than appearing for an examination. But I have his blessing with me and I have full faith. #MainAtalHoon," he wrote.

"It's my honour to portray such a humane politician on screen. He was not just a politician but so much more, he was an excellent writer and a renowned poet. Getting to be in his shoes is nothing but a privilege for an actor like me," he said in a statement.

The movie, presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma. Main Atal Hoon will hit the theatres in Decembet 2023.

Directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani, the film's music will be composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics by Sameer.

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga and Bachchhan Paandey. He will be seen in OMG 2, along with Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam and in Fukrey 3. He has also wrapped up shooting for Mirzapur 3.