Maidaan Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn's Biographical Drama

AJAY DEVGN-starrer 'Maidaan' has been in the headlines ever since its announcement, however, the release date of the movie got delayed several times. The movie was first supposed to hit the theatres in 2020. The makers have finally announced a new release date and Maidaan will release in the theatres in early 2023.

Announcing the new release date, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Experience the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India. #Maidaan releasing on 17th February 2023."

Maidaan is based on the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought glory to India. Apart from Ajay, the movie also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh.

Directed by Amit R Sharma, Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. The movie will release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Director Amit Sharma also shared some behind the scene pictures with Ajay Devgn on social media.

Maidaan's release date got delayed several times. First, the movie was supposed to the theatres in 2020. Later, it was announced that Maidaan will release on June 3, 2022. Now, the movie will release on Feb 17, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Drishyam 2. The movie also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. Akshaye Khanna has also joined the star cast of Drishyam 2.

Talking about Drishyam 2, Ajay said, "Drishyam was loved and it's a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I'm keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

Apart from Maidaan and Drishyam 2, Ajay will be seen in a comedy film Thank God as well. The movie also stars Rakul Preet and Sidharth Malhotra.