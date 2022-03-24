New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Netflix on Thursday dropped the trailer of Sakshi Tanwar's upcoming web series 'Mai'. The series is a crime drama which is produced by Karnesh Ssharma of Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia. The series will feature Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Prashant Narayan. The crime drama is set to premiere on April 15.

Sharing the trailer, the official Twitter handle of Netflix captioned the posts as "A mom in a world of crime. Will she survive? Will she... thrive? Either way, minds will be blown. Catch Sakshi Tanwar's dramatic journey in #Mai on 15th April, only on Netflix. #MaiOnNetflix (sic),"

Take a look at the trailer here:

About the sereies 'Mai'

The series is a crime drama, which will keep the audience hooked to their seats. The plot of the series revolves around Sakshi Tanwar as Sheel, who plays the role of a middle-class wife, mother, and volunteer nurse. Sheel witnesses the murder of her own daughter, which changes her world forever. After this incident, Sheel's world gets in entangled in the world of violence, crime, and power.

Despite all these, Sheel is determined to unveil the truth behind her daughter Supriya (Wamiqa Gabbi) death and get her justice. During the entire process, Sheel also gets to know that her daughter also got rapped.

The crime drama trailer will bring back the memories of Sridevi-starrer Mom, which had a similar plot.

Apart from Sakshi Tanwar, the crime drama also stars Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Seema Pahwa in different roles.

Speaking about the film, director Atul talked about his mothers and how Indian mothers live their lives for family.

"Since childhood, my mother has woken up before the break of dawn and toiled till she couldn’t keep her eyes open any longer. While dabbling in multiple side-careers, she has lived her entire life for her family, a feature not uncommon to Indian mothers. Just like my mother, despite the many ups and downs in life, Mai too retains her sanctity by shunning the world outside of her family. But, what if her existence were to cross paths with an extremely dire and appalling circumstance?!," director Atul was quoted as saying by India Today.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen