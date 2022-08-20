Mahima Chaudhry To Play Pupul Jayankar In Kangana Ranaut-Starrer 'Emergency' | See First Look

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' has created a lot of excitement amongst the audience ever since she revealed her first look as Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Now, Mahima Chaudhry has joined the star cast of Emergency and will essay the role of Pupul Jayakar. The movie also stars Shreyas Talpade and Anupam Kher.

Sharing Mahima's first look, Kangana wrote, "Presenting @mahimachaudhry1 as the One who witnessed it all, and wrote for the world to see the Iron Lady up, close and personal. #PupulJayakar Friend, Author & Confidante".

Meanwhile, Mahima expressed her excitement and also praised Kangana for her hard work. She wrote, "Excited and honored to essay the role of the One who witnessed it all.....".

She further added, "@kanganaranaut you are truly gifted, fierce, brave & extremely talented & I’m proud to work with u on #Emergency . Working with u is such an experience You wear so many hats with such great ease- of an actor, director , producer ! Thanku for casting me as pupul."

Meanwhile, Shreyas Talpade will essay the role of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Sharing his first look, Kangana wrote, "Presenting @shreyastalpade27 as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in #Emergency, a true nationalist whose love and pride for the nation was unparalleled and who was a young upcoming leader during the time of Emergency…."

Anupam Kher will essay the role of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Nayan. "If there is darkness there is light if there is Indira there is JayaPrakash. Presenting @anupampkher as the people's hero, Lok Nayak JayaPrakash Narayan. #Emergency".

In July 2022, Kangana Ranaut shared the announcement teaser of Emergency. She wrote, "Presenting ‘Her’ who was called ‘Sir’. #Emergency shoot begins".

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency is written by Ritesh Shah. For this film, Kangana also collaborated with renowned prosthetic makeup artist David Malinowski.