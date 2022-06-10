New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Recently, Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry revealed that she has been fighting breast cancer. The actress opened up about the disease through an Instagram post. Mahima revealed that she first opened up about her diagnosis to Anupam Kher when he approached her for a role in the upcoming film, 'The Signature'. Now, Chhavi Mittal, who herself suffered from the disease, has shown support to Mahima.

Back on Thursday, Anupam Kher shared a video on Instagram, where Mahima can be seen opening up about the illness. Meanwhile, Chhavi, who recently underwent breast cancer surgery, has come out in support of Mahima. The actress took to Instagram and dropped a picture with Mahima and wrote a heartwarming note for Mahima.

Chhavi wrote, “Never ended up posting any pics with you. Never thought I’d be posting this when we share more than just moments together. I just want to say…. You are braver than you give yourself credit for. The scars that a cancer patient carries are not the ones the world sees on the body, but the ones the soul carries deep within. And your battle scars are what will make you emerge even stronger…Love and love and more love to you #Cancerwarrior."

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Meanwhile, during a brief description, Mahima revealed how she first discovered cancer. The actress revealed that during her yearly sonography, she found out about the disease. A biopsy was performed and the cancer cells were discovered. Then, the actress was advised to take chemotherapy. However, the doctors assured her that the actress will definitely recover.

Sharing her emotional story, Anupam wrote, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from the US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers, and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!"

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen