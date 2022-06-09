New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mahima Chaudhary who is best known for her role in Pardes and is the epitome of beauty is also a ‘hero’ in the real sense. The very popular actress has been diagnosed with breast cancer and taking to Instagram Mahima’s close friend Anupam Kher shared an update on her health and her ‘brave journey’.

Actor Anupam Kher shared a video and captioned it, “Story of Mahima Chaudhry's courage and cancer. I called Mahima Chaudhry a month back from the US to play a very important role in my 525th film The Signature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has breast cancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima."

Anupam Kher added in his post: "You are my hero! Friends, send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is back on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her."

In the very emotional video, Mahima Chaudhary herself is speaking about her cancer and journey and how a call from Anupam Kher for a role in the movie led to the revelation that Mahima is diagnosed with breast cancer. Mahima also spoke about the part where in she asked Kher for coming to shoots in her wig because she was losing her hair.

Let us inform you that earlier in April this year, Mahima shared a happy photo with Anupam and captioned it saying, "Then a HERO Comes along I’m blessed ..And off to a great start, this new year with the star of the century @anupampkher love you."





