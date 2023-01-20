  • News
Mahesh Bhatt Reacts To Reports Of Undergoing Heart Surgery: ‘It’s Technically Incorrect’

Mahesh Bhatt reveals that he went through angioplasty and said that it will technically incorrect to call this procedure a surgery.

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 11:33 AM IST
(Image Courtesy: Mahesh Bhatt/Instagram)

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt underwent through the procedure of angioplasty a few days ago and he is now back home. Several reports claimed that the filmmaker underwent heart surgery but the Sadak director said that it is 'technically incorrect' to call the procedure a surgery.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Mahesh Bhatt praised the medical team who took care of him and the procedure was done on January 16.

Talking about if he went through surgery, Mahesh Bhatt told Bollywood Hungama, "It’s technically incorrect to call this procedure a surgery. A surgery is where they use the knife. Angioplasty is a bloodless common procedure. It takes half hour and a mandatory stay in the ICU and then one is discharged the next day.”

He revealed that the procedure took place on January 16 and he was home on January 18.

 
 
 
He added, "My procedure was planned for Jan 16. It was during a routine body check-up that the doctors raised a ‘red flag’ and suggested that since I am in good health we must take a pre-emptive step and deal with this.”

“I had no symptoms which compelled me to take this self-initiated step. I am 74 and with age, the ‘calcification’ of the arteries does take place. Let me leave you with this unchangeable truth. Ageing is not optional it’s inevitable,” Mahesh Bhatt told Bollywood Hungama while talking about his health.

On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt last directed Alia Bhatt, starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. He will reportedly produce Jannat 3, Jism 3 and Murder 4.

He also wrote 1920: Horrors Of Heart, which stars Avika Gor in the lead role and is directed by Krishna Bhatt.

