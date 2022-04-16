New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding is recently the talk of the town. The duo tied the nuptial knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14. The wedding ceremony took place at Vastu in Bandra. Several renowned faces of the Bollywood industry attended the event. One among them was the director-actor and Alia's step-sister, Pooja Bhatt. Pooja Shared some unseen pictures from the wedding, where veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt can be seen hugging his son-in-law, Ranbir.

Mahesh got emotional after his daughter, actor Alia Bhatt's wedding, and pictures are the proof. In the first picture, Mahesh can be seen resting his head and hand on Ranbir's chest as the actor held him. While in another picture, both Mahesh and his son-in-law Ranbir can be seen sharing a hug. While the filmmaker had a serious expression, Ranbir was seen smiling.

Sharing the picture, Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart? (white heart emoji)."

Take a look at the pictures shared by Pooja Bhatt here:

Apart from that, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razadan also shared a group picture of the entire family, which showed Alia, Ranbir, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razadan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji Pooja Bhatt, Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt, and other family members.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Soni wrote, "This is us! We are a family" and dropped red heart emojis.

Take a look at the picture shared by Soni Razdan:

Alia and Ranbir promised forever to each other in presence of close family members and friends. Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor and her family, cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor and others were the attended the event.

Hours after tying the knot, Alia took to her Instagram account and dropped the much-awaited pictures from the wedding.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"

Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will share the screen space for the first time for their much-anticipated film Brahmastra. The film will hit the big screens on September 9, 2022, and also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen